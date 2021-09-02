Hungary fans were heard booing England's stars as they continued to show their stance against racism by taking a knee before the World Cup qualifier in BudapestFull Article
England players furiously booed by Hungary fans for taking knee at World Cup qualifier
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
England players have monkey chants aimed at them in sickening racist abuse in Hungary
Daily Star
ITV reporter Gabriel Clarke claimed that the chants appeared to be aimed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, with England..
-
Raheem Sterling pelted with objects as he scores for England in Hungary and reveals tribute to friend Steffie Gregg who died
talkSPORT
-
Hungary v England - rate the players in World Cup qualifier
BBC Sport
-
Hungary v England: Visiting players booed at Puskas Arena
BBC Sport
-
England stars loudly booed in Hungary for taking knee at full capacity Puskas Arena by fans previously sanctioned for racist and homophobic abuse
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
“We are absolutely on their side” – Hungary boss Marco Rossi vows his team will support English players in case of racism in Budapest (Video)
SoccerNews.com
England are set to take on Hungary in the World Cup qualifications on Thursday evening in Budapest, and Hungary manager Marco Rossi..