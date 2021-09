Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is finally making his UFC debut this weekend. The Liverpudlian lightweight (16-3) will face off against Luigi Vendramini (9-2) in Las Vegas as part of a card that features Darren Till, Molly McCann and Tom Aspinall. Ahead of his debut, Pimblett received a message of support from none other than Conor […]