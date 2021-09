Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dak Prescott will be ready for the Week 1 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wiley explains, 'Dak Prescott’s healthy, like Troy Aikman says he is, he’s confident like we know he is, and he may be on NFL historical pace at the beginning of the season, just like he was last year.'