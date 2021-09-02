Tsitsipas puzzled by complaints over extended toilet breaks
Published
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he doesn't see why fans boo him and rivals complain about his extended toilet breaks, trips he says are important to keeping him among Grand…Full Article
Published
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he doesn't see why fans boo him and rivals complain about his extended toilet breaks, trips he says are important to keeping him among Grand…Full Article
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he doesn't see why fans boo him and rivals complain about his extended bathroom breaks, trips he says are..
Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas has been reduced to a US Open punchline for extended disruptive toilet breaks during matches, with..