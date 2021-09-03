Jack Grealish ‘more confident’ in England team since joining Man City from Aston Villa, says Trevor Sinclair, with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips tipped to follow suit and leave West Ham and Leeds
Published
Jack Grealish signing for Manchester City has made him more ‘comfortable’ and ‘confident’ in the England team, believes Trevor Sinclair. And a fellow talkSPORT pundit has said it’s a matter of time before West Ham’s Declan Rice and Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips follow his example and make the step up to a bigger club. Grealish left […]Full Article