Nick Wright: It shouldn't take a Jimmy G injury for 49ers to start Trey Lance I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright thinks it would be a mistake for the San Francisco 49ers to sit on Trey Lance and go with what looks like the 'safe choice' in sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo. He tells Kevin Wildes why an injury on Jimmy G's part shouldn't be the deciding factor on when to pull the trigger on Trey. Watch as Nick makes a case for 49ers starting the rookie quarterback, and draws comparisons to his own beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.