Shannon Sharpe: Cowboys not making a move for Cam Newton is a big risk I UNDISPUTED

Mike McCarthy was asked about possibly signing Cam Newton, and the Dallas Cowboys head coach seemed to dismiss the idea, at least for now. McCarthy said quote 'To sit here and talk about any of the players not on our roster, I don’t think there’s really anything that’s beneficial that comes out of that for us… I’ve had a chance to compete against Cam, chance to watch some of his tape in New England. I still think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Mike McCarthy dismisses the idea of pursuing Cam Newton.