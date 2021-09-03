Nick Wright: Ben Simmons wants out of Philly, and the 76ers don’t seem to care I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Despite Ben Simmons' clear desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, Nick Wright doesn't believe that the Sixers aren't going to make any sudden trade moves. Reports coming out of the Philly camp lead Nick to predict that they won't be. trading Simmons for anything less than an all-star, and until that option becomes available, Simmons will be on the roster by game one of the season. Watch as Nick breaks down the options for both Ben Simmons and the 76ers.