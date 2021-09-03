NHL players will compete in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics after deal reached
Published
The NHL will send its players to the Olympics for a sixth time after a deal was reached on Friday to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
Published
The NHL will send its players to the Olympics for a sixth time after a deal was reached on Friday to compete in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
After missing the 2018 Winter Games, the best hockey players in the world will be able to participate in 2022 in Beijing.