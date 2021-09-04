Bianca Belair challenges Becky Lynch to SmackDown Title Match

Since The Man’s return to WWE and capture of the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair has been on a mission to reclaim the title. The EST of WWE challenged The Man to follow Roman Reigns’ example and put the belt on the line.

