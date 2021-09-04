Since The Man’s return to WWE and capture of the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair has been on a mission to reclaim the title. The EST of WWE challenged The Man to follow Roman Reigns’ example and put the belt on the line.Full Article
Bianca Belair challenges Becky Lynch to SmackDown Title Match
