Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shuttlers Krishna Nagar, Pramod Bhagat enter FINALS of their respective events
Pramod Bhagat, the world number one, dominated the proceedings and won the match in straight sets to reach the final.Full Article
The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the..
Earlier in the day, Krishna Nagar, Tarun Dhillon and Suhas L Yathiraj began their Tokyo Paralympics campaign with wins.