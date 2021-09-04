South Carolina grad assistant coach Zeb Noland goes from sideline to starting QB
Published
Zeb Noland was set to begin his job as an assistant coach with South Carolina football team. Instead, he's the Gamecocks' starting QB on Saturday.
Published
Zeb Noland was set to begin his job as an assistant coach with South Carolina football team. Instead, he's the Gamecocks' starting QB on Saturday.
Zeb Noland, who had a year of eligibility remaining when he took a job as a graduate assistant on Shane Beamer's coaching staff at..