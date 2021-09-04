Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19, will not travel for Monday's game
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Monday's game against Louisville.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Rebels' season opener Monday against Louisville.