Event: Dutch Grand Prix Track: Zandvoort circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio So far Max Verstappen's home GP at Zandvoort turns out very well for the Dutch driver by beating Lewis Hamilton for pole position by only 0.038 seconds. The Red Bull.....check out full post »