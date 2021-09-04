Gareth Southgate denies claims Jack Grealish has been given ‘preferential treatment’ at England since leaving Aston Villa for Man City and explains £100m star’s role change
Published
England manager Gareth Southgate has shot down suggestions he has promoted Jack Grealish to a bigger role in his team following his move to Manchester City. Grealish started in the Three Lions’ 4-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest this week – the team’s first game since the European Championship final. The midfielder impressed in the […]Full Article