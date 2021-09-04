Bijan Robinson capped off a strong drive by the Texas Longhorns with a 18-yard touchdown reception from Hudson Card to give his team a 7-3 lead over the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns.Full Article
Bijan Robinson receiving TD gives Texas 7-3 lead over Louisiana
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bijan Robinson scores second TD of the day, pads Texas’ lead over Louisiana to 21-6
Bijan Robinson scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown, his second total touchdown on the day, and gave his Texas Longhorns a 21-6 lead..
FOX Sports