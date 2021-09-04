The Alabama Crimson Tide started their season strong with a convincing win over the Miami Hurricanes 44-13. Alabama's new starting QB Bryce Young threw for four touchdowns in the win.Full Article
Bryce Young and Crimson Tide roll the Hurricanes, 44-3
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
How Hollywood Agencies Are Navigating the Million-Dollar Playing Field of College Athlete NIL Deals
The Wrap
When top-ranked Alabama kicks off its 2021 season against Miami this weekend, the Crimson Tide’s new quarterback, Bryce Young,..
-
Alabama vs. Miami score, takeaways: No. 1 Tide dominate No. 14 Hurricanes as Bryce Young makes history
Upworthy
-
QB Bryce Young sets Alabama Crimson Tide record in debut with 4 passing TDs
Upworthy
-
Cousin Sal on Alabama making the playoffs, ‘it’s gonna happen.’
FOX Sports
-
Alabama Officially Names Bryce Young The Starting Quarterback Of The Crimson Tide
Daily Caller