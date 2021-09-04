Women's No. 1 Ash Barty is out of the U.S. Open.Shelby Rogers took the first set and rallied from three points down in the third to upset Barty 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the fourth round.Rogers had been...Full Article
Tennis: Top seed Ash Barty stunned at US Open
