Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver in men`s singles badminton

Tokyo Paralympics: Suhas Yathiraj clinches silver in men`s singles badminton

Mid-Day

Published

Suhas Yathiraj, who is also the district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), thus also became the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics

Full Article