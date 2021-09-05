Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar wins India`s second gold in badminton

The 22-year-old from Jaipur, seeded second, saw off his rival 21-17 16-21 21-17 in the final to retain his unbeaten run at the Games and join compatriot Pramod Bhagat in the gold medal-winning list

