US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic overcomes Nishikori challenge to enter fourth round

US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic overcomes Nishikori challenge to enter fourth round

Zee News

Published

Djokovic recovered from losing the first set as he struck 45 winners to move past Nishikori 6-7(4) 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 32 minutes.

Full Article