Jordie Barrett's red card against the Wallabies has divided the rugby world with social media erupting over the decision.The All Blacks fullback was sensationally shown a red card in his side's 38-21 victory over the Wallabies...Full Article
Rugby: Rugby world split as All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett sees red against Wallabies
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rugby: All Black Jordie Barrett sent off for reckless play against Wallabies
Another Barrett has been sent off in Perth. Two years after brother Scott Barrett saw red against the Wallabies, Jordie Barrett has..
New Zealand Herald