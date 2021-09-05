Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger predicts Erling Haaland will be playing in the Premier League next season with Manchester United, Man City, and Chelsea linked
Arsene Wenger is certain goal-scoring sensation Erling Haaland will be playing in the Premier League next season, claiming the best players go where the most money is. Norwegian superstar Haaland has set the Champions League alight since debuting with Salzburg in 2019, becoming the quickest player to reach 20 goals in the competition’s history. He’s […]Full Article