News24.com | Spinner Patel helps New Zealand stay alive in Bangladesh series

Spinner Patel helps New Zealand stay alive in Bangladesh series
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel said that varying his pace was key to his match-winning performance in the third T20 against Bangladesh in Dhaka.Full Article
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka.