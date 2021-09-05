Connecticut football coach Randy Edsall announces he's retiring at season's end
Published
After loss to Holy Cross dropped the Huskies' record to 0-2, Edsall, 63, announces his 17th season at Connecticut over two stints will be his last.
Published
After loss to Holy Cross dropped the Huskies' record to 0-2, Edsall, 63, announces his 17th season at Connecticut over two stints will be his last.
UConn announced Monday that football coach Randy Edsall will step down immediately, instead of waiting until the end of the season..
He's coached for a long time