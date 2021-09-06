Weston McKennie to Aston Villa: €30m January transfer 'chase' as Juventus make decision

Weston McKennie to Aston Villa: €30m January transfer 'chase' as Juventus make decision

Sutton Coldfield Observer

Published

The latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings everything that has been said so far about a move for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

Full Article