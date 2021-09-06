Blackburn icon Tugay smoked 20 times a day - and even hid in toilets at half time

Blackburn icon Tugay smoked 20 times a day - and even hid in toilets at half time

Daily Star

Published

Tugay was one of the greats at Blackburn Rovers and enjoyed an exceptional career for club and country, but the midfielder often smoked and would even continue this habit at half time

Full Article