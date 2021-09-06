Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo in 2022
Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo in 2022, paving the way for George Russell to replace him at Mercedes.Full Article
Sep.4 - Formula 1's current 'silly season' is not just about drivers. For instance, amid rumours Valtteri Bottas is set to move..
Sep.2 - Alfa Romeo could be set to make a sensational switch from Ferrari to Mercedes power. The move would surprise many,..
