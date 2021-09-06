US Open: Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury reach doubles quarter-finals
Published
Britons Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury reach the men's doubles quarter-finals at the US Open with their respective partners.Full Article
Published
Britons Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury reach the men's doubles quarter-finals at the US Open with their respective partners.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury both go through to the men's doubles semi-finals at the US Open.
Britain's Joe Salisbury and American partner Desirae Krawczyk reach the quarter-finals of the US Open mixed doubles, as compatriot..