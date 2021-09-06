Emma Raducanu wins 11 straight games as teenager sensation thrashes American opponent Shelby Rogers to become youngest British US Open quarter-finalist in 62 years
Emma Raducanu became just the second British woman to reach the US Open quarter-finals since 1983 as she won in convincing style on Monday night. The 18-year-old is yet to drop a set at the tournament at Flushing Meadows and continued that against Shelby Rogers on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Rogers put out No.1 seed Ash […]Full Article