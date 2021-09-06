Emmanuel Acho: Dak Prescott has more at stake vs. Bucs than Mike McCarthy I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss who is under more pressure in the Dallas Cowboys Week 1 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dak Prescott or Mike McCarthy? Hear why Acho believes 'there’s a huge perception that if Dak wouldn’t have been hurt, the Cowboys would’ve fared much better. Well, Dak, you’re not hurt now… What’s at stake is the perception that Dak was going to change the trajectory of the Cowboys.'