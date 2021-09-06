Bucky Brooks previews Cowboys – Bucs’ Thursday Night Football matchup, Mac Jones, 49ers’ future QB plans I THE HERD

Bucky Brooks joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NFL headlines heading into Week 1. He predicts the NFL's first game of the season between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, including what Zack Martin's absence means for his team's offense. Hear what Bucky also has to say about his prediction between the Jimmy Garoppolo - Trey Lance and Andy Dalton - Justin Fields Week 1 starters. Bucky previews how all four quarterbacks perform within the first few weeks of the season. He also explains how the New England Patriots compare to the 2003-04 roster.