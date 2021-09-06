Emmanuel Acho reacts to Naomi Osaka's decision to step away from tennis after U.S. Open I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Naomi Osaka was upset in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday by Leylah Fernandez. During the match, Osaka smashed her racket and threw it at another point. The loss follows Osaka withdrawing from the French Open in May after saying she wouldn't participate in press conferences, citing her mental health. After the loss, Osaka said quote: 'Honestly, I don't know.' Emmanuel Acho reacts to Osaka's decision to temporarily step away from tennis.