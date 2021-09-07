Baltimore Ravens make Mark Andrews one of NFL's highest-paid tight ends
With the season opener just days away, the Baltimore Ravens have made tight end Mark Andrews one of the highest-paid players at his position.
At $14 million per season, Mark Andrews becomes the NFL's third-highest-paid tight end, trailing only George Kittle ($15 million..
