New Bishop Sycamore coach: 'We are not a school. That's not what Bishop Sycamore is'
Published
New football coach Tyren Jackson told a Columbus television station it is a "misconception" to identify Bishop Sycamore High School as a school.
Published
New football coach Tyren Jackson told a Columbus television station it is a "misconception" to identify Bishop Sycamore High School as a school.
The gist here is that Bishop Sycamore doesn't have a physical address. Most of their players are attending online classes. And Head..