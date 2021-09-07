US Open: Why it is right to be excited about 'wise' & 'fearless' Emma Raducanu
As British teenager Emma Raducanu reaches the US Open quarter-finals, BBC Sport looks at why it is right to be excited by her journey.Full Article
British teenager Emma Raducanu is unfazed by the prospect of playing home favourite Shelby Rogers on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US..