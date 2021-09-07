Everton winger Andros Townsend can’t wait to play against idol and Man United legend Cristiano Ronaldo and explains teammates were hooked over transfer wrangle with Man City
Andros Townsend has revealed he and his Everton teammates are ‘giddy’ over Manchester United’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. The talkSPORT co-host was speaking exclusively to Breakfast following his own move from Crystal Palace to Goodison Park in the summer. Five-time Champions League and Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence […]Full Article