Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson both had to deal with offseason drawing, but that all appears to be over. Rodgers could be playing in his final season with the Green Bay Packers and Wilson appears to be happy with his new offense. According to Fox Bet Sportsbook, ehe Packers' quarterback is entering the season with the second best MVP odds, while Russ has the eighth best. Marcellus Wiley explains why Russ has more pressure this season than the reigning MVP.