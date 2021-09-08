Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-4 with two solo homers as his Toronto Blue Jays stayed hot and defeated the New York Yankees, 5-1.Full Article
Alejandro Kirk clubs two homers as Blue Jays beat Yankees, 5-1
Blue Jays surge past Yankees for 6th straight win
Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees 5-1 on..
CBC.ca
Marcus Semien clubs two homers including a grand slam, as Blue Jays beat Yankees, 8-0
Marcus Semien hit two home runs including a grand slam in the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0 victory over the New York Yankees. Vladimir..
FOX Sports