USA coach insists McKennie´s international career is not over despite team protocol breach
United States head coach Gregg Berhalter says Weston McKennie's international career is not over despite being banished mid-camp after "a violation of team policy". Berhalter refused to go into the specifics of 23-year-old Juventus midfielder McKennie's breach amid speculation he had a visitor into the team's bubble. McKennie drew widespread criticism and was subsequently suspended