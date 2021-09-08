Nick Wright unveils his Super Bowl LVI predictions ahead of Week 1 I FIRST THINGS FIRST

We're kicking off the 2021 season with a few predictions, and Nick Wright tells Chris Broussard which teams he's expecting to make a Super Bowl appearance this years. Watch as Nick breaks down why he fully expects his Kansas City Chiefs to win their 2nd Super Bowl in 3 seasons. Plus, Broussard is predicting the first Super Bowl rematch since Dallas-Buffalo in Super Bowl XXVIII!

