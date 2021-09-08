After correctly predicting Cristiano Ronaldo would turn down Man City, Wayne Rooney tells talkSPORT that Man United’s ‘enormous’ new signing can help them win the league
Wayne Rooney has claimed that former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will have an ‘enormous’ impact on the Premier League, and his arrival makes Manchester United title challengers. Derby manager Rooney correctly predicted that Ronaldo would turn down the advances of rivals Manchester City last month. The Portugal captain looked set to leave Juventus for the blue […]Full Article