Joel Klatt discusses why ‘no one is ready to beat Alabama,’ talks Texas’ win & his top 10 teams I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest headlines from Week 1 of college football action, including Bryce Young's debut at Alabama and what it means for the Crimson Tide and freshman. Hear what Klatt has to say about Steve Sarkisian's debut and why Texas is a program to watch this season. Klatt also shares his top 10 teams in college football heading into Week 2. Did your school make the cut?