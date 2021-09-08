Tennis: Emma Raducanu shocks Olympic champion to make US Open semifinals

Tennis: Emma Raducanu shocks Olympic champion to make US Open semifinals

New Zealand Herald

Published

Emma Raducanu came to Flushing Meadows for her second Grand Slam tournament ranked so low that she needed to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw. She's just 18, so new to all of this, and yet no one has figured...

Full Article