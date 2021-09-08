Marcellus Wiley: If the 49ers want the best opportunity for success, they go with Jimmy G I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Kyle Shanahan got creative with the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks in their third and final preseason game, alternating Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance on the same drive. Jimmy G is still officially listed as QB1. Former 49ers' left tackle Joe Staley sees the value in Shanahan mixing Lance from the start, saying quote: 'You have to account for the quarterback when Trey Lance is out there..I think there's going to be packages in certain situations he'll come in..I believe it will be a very dictated situational football that he comes in.' Marcellus Wiley explains why Jimmy G gives the 49ers 'the best opportunity for success,' including winning the Super Bowl.Full Article