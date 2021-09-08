WWE legend Triple H suffered ‘cardiac event’, but underwent successful procedure last week and is ‘expected to make a full recovery’
Triple H is thankfully 'expected to make a full recovery' after suffering a 'cardiac event' last week, WWE revealed in a statement on Wednesday night. The 52-year-old WWE legend underwent a procedure at Yale New Haven Hospital, which was successful. Their short statement read: "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week