Sep.9 - Michael Schumacher is "different" in the wake of his brain injuries sustained in a skiing accident in late 2013, his wife Corinna has revealed. Excerpts of some of the German-language sections of the new official Netflix film about the F1 legend have emerged in the media, including in Kolner Express newspaper. "I have.....check out full post »Full Article
Schumacher's wife reveals he is different after brain injury
F1-Fansite0 shares 9 views
Related news coverage
Michael Schumacher "different but he's here," according to new documentary
In an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Schumacher," Corinna Schumacher, the wife of seven-time Formula One champion Michael..
MotorAuthority
Michael Schumacher ‘different, but here’ as Formula 1 legend’s wife provides update in new Netflix documentary
Michael Schumacher’s wife Corinna has given an update on the current condition of the former Formula 1 star. Schumacher, who won..
talkSPORT