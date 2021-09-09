Schumacher's wife reveals he is different after brain injury

Schumacher's wife reveals he is different after brain injury

F1-Fansite

Published

Sep.9 - Michael Schumacher is "different" in the wake of his brain injuries sustained in a skiing accident in late 2013, his wife Corinna has revealed. Excerpts of some of the German-language sections of the new official Netflix film about the F1 legend have emerged in the media, including in Kolner Express newspaper. "I have.....check out full post »

Full Article