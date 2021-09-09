Emma Raducanu, the new British women’s singles tennis No.1, will face Maria Sakkari in the US Open semi-finals - but her parents will not be able to watch the 18-year-old playFull Article
Emma Raducanu's parents will be forced to tragically miss US Open semi and the final
Raducanu is the first qualifier ever to reach the last four and has done so without dropping a set in her eight matches