Michael Schumacher suffered a serious head injury in 2013 when the F1 legend went skiing with his son - but wife Corinna says he is now doing therapy and is comfortableFull Article
Michael Schumacher doing therapy and being made comfortable as wife gives health update
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Michael Schumacher's wife says F1 icon is "different" in emotional health update
Daily Star
Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has lifted the lid on her husband's condition in a rare interview, admitting the F1 legend is..