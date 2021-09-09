Michael Vick: 'Cam Newton has a lot more to give to the league' I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Michael Vick joins First Things First to talk about the future of Cam Newton after the former MVP quarterback was released from the New England Patriots. Vick tells Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes why he thinks Cam still has at least two good years of football left, why he thinks Cam's playing style may have left him. more vulnerable to injuries than some other quarterbacks, and points out the similarities he sees between his career and Cam's.